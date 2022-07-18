All things ice cream with the 75th Alice in Dairyland

(WXOW) - The 75th Alice in Dairyland, Taylor Schaefer, is talking all things ice cream during this July.
Schaefer says Wisconsinites consume over 21 million gallons each year. The state has 37 dairy plants that help fuel the ice cream industry.
While you can stop by your local grocery store, you can also make ice cream at home.
Schaefer showed off a really easy recipe that you can try out.
Combine heavy whipping cream and condensed milk into a jar and stir it up. Shake it up once you've stirred the ingredients.
Add different mix-ins like chocolate chips, strawberries, and more.
Once you've added your toppings, place in your freezer.
Find more recipes and info at AliceinDairyland.com.