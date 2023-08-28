Alpacas, mini horses coming to Rotary Club of La Crosse-After Hours breakfast

(WXOW) - A first-of-its-kind breakfast comes to Copeland Park Labor Day weekend.
The Rotary Club of La Crosse-After Hours will put on an Alpaca Breakfast on Saturday.
The breakfast runs from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The morning features mini horses, alpacas, kid's activities, and live music.
Stephanie Doyle of the La Crosse Rotary Club After-Hours joined Daybreak on Monday.
Funds will help further Rotary's mission to eradicate polio.
"One of the main pillars of what Rotary does in the community and internationally is to raise awareness as well as funds in the fight against polio so the proceeds from this fundraiser will be going toward that effort," said Doyle.
The breakfast features pancakes, fruit, sausage, juice, and coffee.
People can vote on their favorite alpaca. The winner will be announced at 10:45 a.m.
Tickets are available online. Limited tickets will be available the day of the event.
Get tickets here: Alpaca Pancake Breakfast - Sept 2 | Rotary Club of La Crosse-After Hours (rotaryafterhours.org)
Find more information here: Alpaca Pancake Breakfast hosted by Rotary After Hours | Facebook