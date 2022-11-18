Alzheimer's Association provides tips to dementia caregivers ahead of holidays

(WXOW) - Helping someone living with dementia during holiday gatherings can be challenging.
That's why the Alzheimer's Association wants to offer strategies to help that person have the best possible holiday experience.
Program Manager Kate Kahles of the Alzheimer's Association Wisconsin Chapter joined Daybreak to share some tips with viewers.
She says it all starts with preparation for caregivers and those attending.
"We can talk about who is going to be there," said Kahles. "What family members and friends will we be visiting? We want to avoid questions like, "Do you remember so and so? Don't you remember going to their house?" and just focus on our own memories."
Location also matters. Wherever the gathering is happening should have a quiet place where the person living with dementia can retreat too.
"We want to make sure that the food that we are serving, the music that we are playing, that the decorations that we have are all part of our family tradition," said Kahles.
She adds that utilizing these traditions can help pull from the person's long-term memory to help spark positivity and joy.
The Alzheimer's Association also encourages families to include the person living with dementia. That can look like helping prepare the meal, decorating, or even setting the table.
By providing these tips to friends and family ahead of the gathering, everyone can prepare and create a more comforting environment for that special person.
If you are looking for more help and resources for your holiday gathering, the Alzheimer's Association offers a 24/7 Helpline (800-272-3900). Specialists and master's level clinicians can offer confidential support and information for anyone.
You can also take part in a statewide, virtual program that can offer communication strategies. That takes place December 10 from 10-11 a.m. Register online here or call 800-272-3900.
For additional information, head to Wisconsin (alz.org)