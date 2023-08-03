Approaching marijuana discussion with young teens

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - This week, the North Start State officially legalized recreational marijuana.
The move is prompting discussions on both sides of the river over the drug falling into the hands of children and young teens.
WXOW News 19 sat down with Michael Smith, a clinical psychologist with Gundersen Health System, to learn how parents can better approach this topic in a healthy manner.
Smith recommends beginning those conversations around 12-years-old or when you feel is appropriate.
"Adult brains don't come fully online until your early 20s and that's one of the things that make modern marijuana so dangerous because there are chemicals in the brain that cause your brain to develop, and we've recently learned that marijuana stops those chemicals," said Smith.
Usage at an early age can lead to lifelong problems.
For more information and resources to navigating talks with your kids, see below.
