Area animal rescues benefit from Betty White Challenge

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) -- The late comedian and animal advocate, Betty White, continues to make an impact across the globe and here at home.
White's 100th birthday would have been Monday, January 17, 2022, but after she passed away just shy of her centennial, and just shy of the new year, fans put out a call on social media for all Betty White and animal lovers to donate at least $5 to their local animal shelter in her name.
For Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter (CDAS) in Tomah, the donations have come at a time when they've had to cancel their typical, bowling tournament fundraiser due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, fueled by the Omicron variant.
As a private, no-kill shelter, and 501(C)3 organization, they don't receive any government or tax-funded money; they are run solely from community donations.
President and co-founder of CDAS, Gina Mason, says that since they opened in June of 2011, around 5,000 animals have come through their doors and found forever homes, but each year, the need continues to grow.
"The bills keep coming in, and the animals in need come in every single day. On Christmas Eve we took in 10 puppies that were going to be homeless. All of those puppies have now been spayed or neutered and the last one is going to it's forever home today!"
She says they take in about 500 cats a year, and that veterinarian costs for the shelter equal between $3,000 to $5,000 dollars a month.
On Betty White's birth date of January 17, they received donations from about 170 different donors, equaling about $7,800 by the end of the day. However, donations continue to come in. As of Wednesday morning, they have received $9,000 dollars.
For comparison, Mason says they usually host their largest fundraiser in the fall where they raise about $20,000.
"This Betty White Challenge, her legacy, is absolutely incredible. If the world had more Betty White's, we'd all be in a great place."
The Coulee Region Humane Society has shared similar success from the Betty White Challenge, releasing on their Facebook page that as of Wednesday morning they had received $12,150 from over 350 people.
Other area animal rescues, like the Driftless Humane Society and the La Crescent Animal Rescue, have said that tallying up the donations made in Betty White's name might take a little while to balance out.
These organizations all say donations continue to come in: online, over the phone, and by mail.
Gina Mason's final note of the legendary, icon, "Francis of Assisi is the Patron Saint for animals, and I think Betty White is right up there, too."