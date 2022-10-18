Area high school students need your help feeding the hungry

(WXOW) - Several high schools are teaming up to help feed those in need before the winter.
The 7th annual iFeed event comes to Logan High School in November.
Leah Pasch and Rebecca Ihrke of Logan High School joined Daybreak on Tuesday to talk about the upcoming food drive.
Seven area high school Interact Clubs and their Rotarian advisors will come together to pack meals for Ukrainian refugees and collect non-perishable food items that will be distributed to area food banks.
Organizations and business can get involved right now. Workers can organize food drives and encourage coworkers to donate. On November 5th, a representative can then drop off the food at Logan High School from 8:00 a.m. until noon.
Individuals can also drop off food on that day as well. All will be collected and sorted.
"Also, all of the local high schools are having a trick-r-can, so look out for that," said Pasch. "We'll have fliers that will be posted and passed out to homes."
For more information, visit rotaryifeed.org or email ifeedlax@gmail.com.