'Ashley for the Arts' kicks off on August 11th!

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) -- It's finally that time of year for the annual 'Ashley for the Arts' music and art festival! The event starts on Thursday Aug. 11 and runs through the 13th.
'Ashley for the Arts' tales place at Memorial Park in Arcadia, Wisconsin. Event Organizer Cory Bawek says there are also free shuttle buses available for people who drive out to the event.
Lineup includes:
Friday - Morgan Wade, Phillip Phillips, Train, Brantley Gilbert
Saturday - Danielle Bradbery, Night Ranger, Cole Swindell, Brooks & Dunn
Family friendly activities: Circus performances, lumberjack show, art & craft fair, inflatable air park, petting zoo, magic show, three side stages, interactive arts, bingo, fireworks and more!
The event raises funds for over 65 local non-profit organizations.
Click here to get your tickets or get them at the gate for $35.