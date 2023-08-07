Ashley for the Arts kicks off this week in Arcadia

(WXOW) - Thousands will descend on Arcadia this weekend for the annual Ashley for the Arts festival.
It takes place August 10-12 at Memorial Park.
This year's lineup features REO Speedwagon, OneRepublic, Jake Owen, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Trace Adkins, Walk the Moon, Sawyer Brown, and RaeLynn.
Other acts include Restless Road, Boogie and the Yo-Yoz, and Johnny Holm Band.
"I always love when you can see a family and the kids, and their faces light up when circus entertainment walks by or when people are watching the entertainment," said Cole Bawek, the event director for Ashley for the Arts.
On Monday, August 7, if you buy your tickets online at Ashleyforthearts.com, you can buy one ticket and get the second half off. The discount is valid until midnight.
The weekend features plenty of entertainment and activities for the whole family.
An Art & Craft Fair, Painting in the Park, a Lumberjack Show, Inflatable Air Park, petting Zoo, The STEM Shed, and more will be on site at Memorial Park.
Find more information and a full list of activities at Ashley For The Arts | August 2023 | Arcadia, WI.