Audience plays active role in "The Mystery of Edwin Drood"

(WXOW) - Audience members will help take the spotlight in the Commonweal Theatre's production of "The Mystery of Edwin Drood."
The whodunit mystery musical takes place in London's rowdy Music Hall Royale in the late 1800s.
Entertainers are tasked with putting on a musical retelling of Charles Dicken's final novel "The Mystery of Edwin Drood." However, Dickens died before finishing the book so no one knows how it ends.
That's where the audience comes into the picture to help decide how the show should end.
Opening weekend begins with a County Free Night performance with a limit of four tickets per household.
Tickets are $35 with discounts available for students, seniors, and groups of ten or more.
Shows run until October 29th. Find more information and ticket pricing at The Commonweal Theatre Company | Lanesboro, Minnesota