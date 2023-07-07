Aviation enthusiasts preparing for one-of-a-kind pancake breakfast

(WXOW) - The Viroqua Municipal Airport will be home to all sorts of aircraft and vehicles on Sunday, July 9.
The Viroqua EAA Chapter 1394 and Viroqua Lions Club are teaming up to once again host the Fly-In Drive-In Pancake Breakfast.
Marty Grosse, president of EAA Chapter 1394, joined Daybreak on Friday with a preview of what to look forward to on Sunday.
Find airplane rides, fire trucks and police cars, a medical helicopter demonstration, a jet fighter simulator, classic cars, radio-controlled planes and more.
"You can see it in their eyes when they get close to an airplane or take their first airplane ride," said Grosse. "I think it's really a special thing and something that people may never get exposed to if they don't come to an event like this."
Kids can sign up for free, Young Eagles Airplane Rides, but Grosse says to arrive early to secure a spot. Kids can also enter a raffle to win a remote-controlled pane.
Adults can pay for airplane rides if they'd like to fly in the skies.
Grosse wrapped up the interview by saying the morning has something for everyone.
"We provide a unique experience where people can get out there and up and close and personal with the airplanes and the pilot which is something you don't get do normally."
The breakfast runs from 7:30 a.m. until noon.
Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee, juice, and milk.
It's $9 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.
For questions, email eaaviroqua@gmail.com or click here.