Ballet La Crosse celebrates 10th season with "Marushka and the Four Seasons: A Fairytale Ballet in Two Acts"

(WXOW) - Ballet La Crosse will celebrate 10 seasons of performances this weekend over at the Weber Center.
The semi-professional ballet company will put on "Marushka and the Four Seasons: A Fairytale Ballet in Two Acts."
The performances take place on Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 29-30).
Choreographer Amanda Schams joined Daybreak with a preview of the show.
This is the story of a young orphan girl and a young princess coming together to learn the meaning of friendship, kindness, and honor.
"There's magic involved. There's a quick changing of seasons that brings us to something called a snowdrop flower," said Schams "If you come to the ballet, you'll see why that's so treasured and prized."
Schams says one member of the company remains from the inaugural performance in 2013. More than 50 local dancers will fill the stage this weekend. See a wide variety of ages perform on Saturday and Sunday.
Ballet La Crosse was created by Misty Lown.
Shows run Saturday, October 29th at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. On Sunday, October 30th, the show runs at 2:00 p.m. at the Weber Center.
Tickets are available by telephone (608) 784-9292, or on online at webercenterarts.org.