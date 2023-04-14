"Bernhardt/Hamlet" features a little something for everyone

(WXOW) - The Commonweal Theatre's production of "Bernhardt/Hamlet" is underway.
Actress Adrienne Sweeney joined Daybreak on Friday to talk about the show that runs now until June.
"There is sword fighting. There's romance. There is witty repertoire, a lot of comedy. There's drama," said Sweeney.
The play follows the legendary actress Sarah Bernhardt, attempting to save her theatre company. The actress realizes that roles are drying up for her and she needs to do something drastic.
Bernhardt takes on the role of Hamlet as the city watches if she will succeed or fail in saving the theatre and her career.
"It's a real celebration of women and women's roles in the arts," said Sweeney. "It's a celebration of... community, true community, and I do think there's a little something for everyone."
Sweeney adds that the show will break the fourth wall and is really a tribute to theater and the artists who help bring everything together.
"It's very much you walk in, and you know you are walking into a theater to watch a company rehearse and perform a play," said Sweeney.
Tickets are available right now for this weekend's shows. Find more information and learn more about the Commonweal Theatre right here.