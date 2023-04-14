"Bernhardt/Hamlet" features a little something for everyone

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today over Portions of Central
and West-Central Wisconsin...

.Unseasonably warm, dry and breezy conditions will continue to
lead to critical fire weather conditions today across portions of
west-central into central Wisconsin. Very dry fine fuels will
promote quick ignitions and rapid spread of any fire that gets
started, making it difficult to control.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR PORTIONS OF WEST-
CENTRAL INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag
Warning for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from
11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau and Adams.

* TIMING...From 11 am through 8 pm today.

* WINDS...South around 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...
Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Pepin and
Goodhue zones.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Grant, Clayton
and Crawford Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From Monday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding begins to threaten homes in the
Shore Acres area. Water begins to impact homes and businesses
along La Fond Avenue and Bainbridge Street on French Island. Water
begins to go over the road at Copeland Park with some water into
the ball parks. Water is near the bottom of the Pettibone Beach
shelter and water is nearly over the road at Houska Park near the
wastewater treatment plant. Water also begins to spread into
Riverside Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.6 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"Bernhardt/Hamlet" features a little something for everyone

  • Updated
(WXOW) - The Commonweal Theatre's production of "Bernhardt/Hamlet" is underway. 

Bernhardt Hamlet at the Commonweal Theatre

Actress Adrienne Sweeney joined Daybreak on Friday to talk about the show that runs now until June. 

"There is sword fighting. There's romance. There is witty repertoire, a lot of comedy. There's drama," said Sweeney. 

The play follows the legendary actress Sarah Bernhardt, attempting to save her theatre company. The actress realizes that roles are drying up for her and she needs to do something drastic. 

Bernhardt takes on the role of Hamlet as the city watches if she will succeed or fail in saving the theatre and her career. 

"It's a real celebration of women and women's roles in the arts," said Sweeney. "It's a celebration of... community, true community, and I do think there's a little something for everyone."

Sweeney adds that the show will break the fourth wall and is really a tribute to theater and the artists who help bring everything together. 

Bernhardt Hamlet at Commonweal Theatre This Weekend

"It's very much you walk in, and you know you are walking into a theater to watch a company rehearse and perform a play," said Sweeney. 

Tickets are available right now for this weekend's shows. Find more information and learn more about the Commonweal Theatre right here

