Birthday Shoutouts for April 28-30

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...Iowa...Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Houston, Allamakee and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and Clayton Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Clayton, Allamakee and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and Pepin Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin... Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. .The Mississippi River at Alma, WI has fallen below flood stage. Therefore, the Flood Warning has been cancelled at this location. Elsewhere flooding continues. Many locations are still experiencing moderate to major flooding. Locations between Genoa Dam 8 and Guttenberg Dam 8 will likely see the Mississippi crest sometime today. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued early this morning at 545 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:15 AM CDT Friday was 15.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.6 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.7 feet on 04/20/1969. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&