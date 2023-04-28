Birthday Shoutouts for April 28-30

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Iowa...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Houston, Allamakee
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Clayton, Allamakee
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

.The Mississippi River at Alma, WI has fallen below flood stage.
Therefore, the Flood Warning has been cancelled at this location.
Elsewhere flooding continues. Many locations are still experiencing
moderate to major flooding. Locations between Genoa Dam 8 and
Guttenberg Dam 8 will likely see the Mississippi crest sometime
today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued early this morning at 545 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:15 AM CDT Friday was 15.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.6 feet
Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Birthday Shoutouts for April 28-30

  • Updated
  • 0

"We love you Braemer, have a Happy Birthday, bud!" Love, your family

(WXOW) -- See who's celebrating with the Daybreak crew today!

Happy Birthday Braemer

Braemer Odin Van Havermaet is celebrating a birthday! 

Happy Birthday Loreen

Loreen is turning 54! 

Happy 54th Birthday, Loreen!" Love, your family

Happy Birthday Hannah

Hannah is turning 15! 

"Happy 15th Birthday, Hannah!" Love, your family

Happy Birthday Julia

Julia is turning 14! 

Happy 14th Birthday, Julia! Keep shining bright sweet girl. Have a wonderful day!" Love, Mom, Dad, and Jayden

Happy Birthday Brittney

Brittney is turning 32! 

Happy 32nd Birthday, Brittney! We hope your day is as amazing as you are! We love you! Love, your whole family 

