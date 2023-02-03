 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Birthday Shoutouts for February 3-5

  • Updated
  • 0

"Happy 44th Birthday Chris!" Love, Tonia.

(WXOW) -- See who's celebrating with the Daybreak crew today!

Birthday Shoutouts for February 3-5

Chris Hamilton is turning 44! 

"Happy 44th Birthday Chris!" Love, Tonia. 

Birthday Shoutouts for February 3-5

Tiarra Leigh is turning 9! 

"Happy 9th Birthday to Tiarra Leigh!" Love, Mom and Dad

Birthday Shoutouts for February 3-5

Liz is turning 31! 

"Happy Birthday, Liz! 31 Already looks good on you!" Love, your Hubby, Baby, Dog, and Cat

Birthday Shoutouts for February 3-5

Major is turning 1! 

"Happy 1st Birthday to Major!" Love, your family

Birthday Shoutouts for February 3-5

Axten Quinn is turning 8! 

Happy 8th Birthday "Shortman" - Axten Quinn! Love you bunches!" Love, Grandpa, Grandma, Tommy, Christine and Jared

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you