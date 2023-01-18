 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Tonight Into Thursday...

.Snow will spread from south to north across the area from very
late this afternoon through the evening. The snow will then
continue overnight before tapering off Thursday morning and
afternoon. The snow will be heaviest overnight when rates between
1 and 2 inches per hour will be possible.

Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, a period
of a wintry mix will be possible late this evening into the
overnight. During this time, some freezing rain could occur with
a glaze of ice accumulations possible.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Birthday Shoutouts for January 18, 2023

  • 0

(WXOW) -- See who's celebrating with the Daybreak crew today!

Dan is celebrating a birthday and retirement today! 

"Happy Birthday and happy retirement tomorrow! To the best husband, best father and best papa! We love you!!" - Love Terry, Amy, Ryan, Kelly, Justin, Lanie, Brayden and Cameron

Kelly is turning 39 today! 

Happy Birthday Miss Kelly, Happy 39 for the 20th time!" Love, Wayne

Megan is turning 10 today! 

"Happy double-digit Birthday, Megan! We cannot believe you are 10! Have a fabulous day!!" Love, Mom and Dad

