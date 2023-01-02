 Skip to main content
Birthday Shoutouts for January 2, 2023

(WXOW) -- See who's celebrating with the Daybreak crew!

Birthday Shoutouts

Frank Van Lin Sr. is celebrating his 102 birthday!

"Happy 102 birthday, Frank! Still looking good!" - Love from all of your family! 

Tags

