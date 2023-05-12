 Skip to main content
Birthday Shoutouts for May 12-14

  Updated
"Happy 50th Birthday Chad! Enjoy your special day!" Love, Michelle, Alyssa, and Bella

(WXOW) -- See who's celebrating with the Daybreak crew today!

Chad is turning 50! 

Mr. Charles Elvis Coleman is turning 3! 

"Happiest of birthdays to Mr. Charles Elvis Coleman who turns the big 3 today! We hope your day is filled with treats, snuggles, walks, and ball play time. We love you more than anything our baby boy!" Love, Mommy, Daddy, Grandpa, Grandma, and Uncle James

Austin Zielke is turning 23! 

Happy 23rd Birthday Austin!" Love Mom & Steve

