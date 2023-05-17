 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Birthday Shoutouts for May 17, 2023

  • Updated
  • 0

"Happy Birthday to our rescue mom, Sharon Jindrick! Special treats tonight, please!" Love Sadie & Misha

(WXOW) -- See who's celebrating with the Daybreak crew today!

Birthday Shoutouts for May 17, 2023

Sharon Jindrick is celebrating a birthday! 

"Happy Birthday to our rescue mom, Sharon Jindrick! Special treats tonight, please!" Love Sadie & Misha

Birthday Shoutouts for May 17, 2023

Brooks is turning 6! 

"Happy 6th Birthday, Brooks! We love you!" Love, Mom, Dad, Willem, Lydia, and Oakley

Birthday Shoutouts for May 17, 2023

Michelle Carlson-Wozney is celebrating a birthday! 

"Never has there been a more caring, loving and selfless person.

These wishes are sent by every single person whose life you have touched with love and kindness! Enjoy your day!" 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you