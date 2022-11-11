Birthday Shoutouts for November 11, 2022

(WXOW) - See who is celebrating a birthday with the Daybreak crew today!
Hallie is turning 10 today!
"Happy 10th birthday to my granddaughter. She loves to ride the neighbor's horse when she stays at our house. Love you sweetie!" - Grandma
Taetum Stuttley is turning 8 today!
"Happy 8th Birthday to Taetum Stuttley!!! Your family loves you and wishes you the happiest birthday! Keep on smiling, dancing and singing!" - Love, Mom and Dad
Donna Lee Storandt is turning 91 this weekend!
"Happy Birthday to Donna Lee Storandt on her 91st birthday. Enjoy your day and the wonderful life you have had." - Love, Steve & Paula and the rest of the Storandt Clan.
Ayvah and Kaylee Nelson are turning 4 this weekend!
"Happy 4th Birthday to Ayvah and Kaylee Nelson!" - Love ya! John, Deb, Tommy, Christine and Jared.
If you have a request, you can e-mail it to us at wxow-daybreak@wxow.com.
Make sure to include their name, birth date and age - make sure to send a day in advance.