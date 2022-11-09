 Skip to main content
Birthday Shoutouts for November 9, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
happy birthday-mgn.jpg

(WXOW) - See who is celebrating a birthday with the Daybreak crew today!

Kendra is celebrating a decade on Earth!

"Happy Birthday to Kendra, from Galesville. She made it to double digits. #10

Love, Mom, Dad & Kaylee"

Benjamin is celebrating a golden birthday!

"A Happy golden Birthday to our grandson, Benjamin Appleman. We love you more and more every day. Love, Grandma Jan and Papa Tom"

If you have a request, you can e-mail it to us at wxow-daybreak@wxow.com.

Make sure to include their name, birth date and age - make sure to send a day in advance.

