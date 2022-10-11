Birthday Shoutouts for October 11, 2022

(WXOW) - See who is celebrating a birthday today!
Lorna Kauffman turns 91.
"Happy 91st birthday Grandma! We hope you have a fantastic day today. Love you so much!" from Tanya.
Terri Kotek celebrates a birthday.
Dan, Kelly, Amy, Justin, Ryan, Lanie, Braydon and Carmeron would like to wish Terri Kotek a happy birthday!
Mindy Pieper celebrates a birthday.
"Happy Birthday to our favorite Mom! We appreciate you and everything you do! Have an amazing day!" Love, The girls.
If you have a request, you can e-mail it to us at wxow-daybreak@wxow.com.
Make sure to include their name, birth date and age - make sure to send a day in advance.