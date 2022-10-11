 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Birthday Shoutouts for October 11, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
happy birthday-mgn.jpg

(WXOW) - See who is celebrating a birthday today!

If you have a request, you can e-mail it to us at wxow-daybreak@wxow.com.

Lorna Kauffman turns 91. 

"Happy 91st birthday Grandma! We hope you have a fantastic day today. Love you so much!" from Tanya.

Terri Kotek celebrates a birthday. 

Dan, Kelly, Amy, Justin, Ryan, Lanie, Braydon and Carmeron would like to wish Terri Kotek a happy birthday!

Mindy Pieper celebrates a birthday. 

"Happy Birthday to our favorite Mom! We appreciate you and everything you do! Have an amazing day!" Love, The girls.

If you have a request, you can e-mail it to us at wxow-daybreak@wxow.com

Make sure to include their name, birth date and age - make sure to send a day in advance.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you