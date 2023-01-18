 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Tonight Into Thursday...

.Snow will spread from south to north across the area from very
late this afternoon through the evening. The snow will then
continue overnight before tapering off Thursday morning and
afternoon. The snow will be heaviest overnight when rates between
1 and 2 inches per hour will be possible.

Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, a period
of a wintry mix will be possible late this evening into the
overnight. During this time, some freezing rain could occur with
a glaze of ice accumulations possible.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Break in the New Year with River City Championship Wrestling this Friday

  Updated
  • 0

Tickets are on sale now for "Breaking in the New Year." The show takes place this Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the La Crosse American Legion Post 52.

(WXOW) - River City Championship Wrestling returns with a year of high-action wrestling events for the community. 

Break in the New Year with River City Championship Wrestling this Friday

Tickets are on sale now for "Breaking in the New Year." The show takes place this Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the La Crosse American Legion Post 52. 

Derek Martine and "The Wanderer" joined Daybreak on Wednesday to highlight what's in store for the audience. 

The action features three big championship matches plus more action throughout the night.  

"It's a lot more personal. It's a more intimate space. The crowds going to be talking with the wrestlers..." said Martine. "There's a little bit of everything. There's a little bit of action, a little bit of comedy. There's something for everyone."

"The Wanderer" will be making his way around the audience throughout the night. 

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. The first bell is at 7:00 p.m. 

You can buy your tickets in advance at rccwlax.brownpapertickets.com

If you can't make Friday, RCCW has upcoming shows throughout 2023. Click here for more information.

