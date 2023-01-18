Break in the New Year with River City Championship Wrestling this Friday

(WXOW) - River City Championship Wrestling returns with a year of high-action wrestling events for the community.
Tickets are on sale now for "Breaking in the New Year." The show takes place this Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the La Crosse American Legion Post 52.
Derek Martine and "The Wanderer" joined Daybreak on Wednesday to highlight what's in store for the audience.
The action features three big championship matches plus more action throughout the night.
"It's a lot more personal. It's a more intimate space. The crowds going to be talking with the wrestlers..." said Martine. "There's a little bit of everything. There's a little bit of action, a little bit of comedy. There's something for everyone."
"The Wanderer" will be making his way around the audience throughout the night.
Doors open at 6:00 p.m. The first bell is at 7:00 p.m.
You can buy your tickets in advance at rccwlax.brownpapertickets.com.
If you can't make Friday, RCCW has upcoming shows throughout 2023. Click here for more information.