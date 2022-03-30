Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting because of health condition

Weather Alert

...Areas of Dense Fog Late This Morning and Afternoon... Through 4 PM, areas of dense fog will reduce visibilities to a quarter mile or less across parts of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and from southwest into central Wisconsin. This fog will be more prevalent on the ridge tops. As the winds increase during the mid to late afternoon, this dense fog will dissipate. For those driving this afternoon, be alert for rapidly changing visibilities and use your low beam headlights.