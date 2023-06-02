Career exploration programs available for teens

(WXOW) - Kids entering grade seven through nine can get a better sense of future careers this summer.
Western Technical College will offer three different career exploration opportunities.
From June 13-15, kids can check out Manufacturing Mania. Sessions run from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. That takes place at either the Viroqua or Independence Regional Learning Centers.
Students will learn about 3D printing, circuit building, electricity, and robotics. They will also take tours of regional manufactures to see some of these practices at play.
The Healthcare Hullabaloo runs June 20-21 at the Health Science Center on 1300 Badger St. in La Crosse.
The two-day event offers a deeper look into careers in health through hands-on and immersive experiences.
Nitro-X takes place July 24-28 from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
This deep dive into the automotive industry allows kids to learn about electronics, engines, suspension, diagnostics, and painting. Campers will race 4x4 RC vehicles at the end.
Sign up for one or all three of these programs at westerntc.edu/summer-programs.