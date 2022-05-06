Catch 'Funny Little Thing Called Love' in Sparta this weekend

(WXOW) - Enjoy a play full of comedy and romance these next two weekends.
The Sparta Area Theatre & Arts Guild will put on "Funny Little Thing Called Love" at the Sparta Eagles Club.
This Jones, Hope, and Wooten Comedy follows different couples all over the world getting into peculiar and comical situations.
Director Edith Taylor enjoyed working with the cast to pull off this age-appropriate comedy which she thinks the audience will truly enjoy.
Performances take place May 6,7,13, and 14 at 7:30 p.m. It will also run Sunday May 8 and 15th at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets are available at the door. It's $13 for regular admission, $10 for Eagles members, military, and seniors, $8 for students, and $5 for SATAG members.