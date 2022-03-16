'Catered for Kids' Sake' fundraiser returns Mar. 24

(WXOW) - 'Catered for Kids' Sake' returns to the La Crescent Event Center on Thursday, March 24.
It's the biggest fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region. The organization serves at-risk youth by providing kids with inspiring mentors.
The event features local restaurants and caterers serving an appetizer, entrée, and dessert. Attendees then get to vote on their favorite.
Soula's Cuisina, Swing Bridge Pub, Big Boar Barbecue, and La Crosse Distilling Co. will all showcase their best bites at the event.
In addition, there will be a silent auction, live music, and special guest Elle Mark. Mark is a UW-La Crosse graduate and currently serves as Miss Minnesota.
Tickets are $75 with other packages available. Reception and cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m. The program begins at 6:30 p.m. Buy tickets right here.