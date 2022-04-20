 Skip to main content
Celebrate all things earth this weekend

  • Updated
(WXOW) - Head over to Myrick Park this Sunday and celebrate all things Earth at the 2022 Earth Fair. 

Get up close and personal with WisCorps critters like Foxy the turtle! Solve some of the Green Goose Chase mini missions, learn about the Trail Trek Challenge Kick Off. 

Live music, green vendors, a farmer and artisan market, live raptor demonstrations, and food vendors will be on hand to celebrate the day.

Earth Fair Full Schedule & Map

The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information, visit EarthFair | Sustainability Institute (sustaininstitute.com)

