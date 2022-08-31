Celebrate all things tomato this weekend in Westby

(WXOW) - Tomato lovers will have Sunday circled on their calendar.
Deep Rooted Organics Farm in Westby will host the 7th annual Tasty Tomato Festival.
The festival is an opportunity to enjoy locally grown tomatoes and celebrate the seasonal harvest. Jimmy with Deep Rooted Organics tells News 19 they use between 800 to 1,000 tomatoes to make the festival happen.
Tomato tasting, greenhouse tours, and live music will be taking place all day. Food trucks and drinks will also be available there.
Catch Lone Goat Rodeo, Jay Hoffman, Jamie Waggoner, Annie & the Oakies, and more performing at the festival.
The festival runs from 12 until 8 p.m. It's $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. The farm is located at E8975 E Ridge Rd. in Westby.
For more information, visit Tomatoes | Deep Rooted Organics | Westby, WI