Celebrate that someone special on Valentine's Day with a special meal

(WXOW) - Celebrate Valentine's Day with a dinner for two or the whole family.
Angie Horkan joined Daybreak on Thursday morning to go over some beef-inspired meals.
She first showcased a 'Two Steppin' Tenderloin. The recipe is perfect for a dinner for two at home on Valentine's Day. On the side, you can assemble a cherry, almond and spinach brown rice.
The second recipe she demonstrated was Wine-Braised Short Ribs over polenta or pasta. Angie used mashed potatoes instead. This meal is perfect for a full family.
Find these recipes and more over on Wisconsin Beef Council (beeftips.com)