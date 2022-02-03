 Skip to main content
Celebrate that someone special on Valentine's Day with a special meal

(WXOW) - Celebrate Valentine's Day with a dinner for two or the whole family. 

Angie Horkan joined Daybreak on Thursday morning to go over some beef-inspired meals. 

She first showcased a 'Two Steppin' Tenderloin. The recipe is perfect for a dinner for two at home on Valentine's Day. On the side, you can assemble a cherry, almond and spinach brown rice. 

Two Steppin' Tenderloin

A completed 'Two Steppin' Tenderloin with a cherry, almond and spinach brown rice.

The second recipe she demonstrated was Wine-Braised Short Ribs over polenta or pasta. Angie used mashed potatoes instead. This meal is perfect for a full family.

Wine-Braised Short Ribs

Wine-Braised Short Ribs Over Mashed Potatoes. 

Find these recipes and more over on Wisconsin Beef Council (beeftips.com)

