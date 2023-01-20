Celebrate the Chinese New Year with ginseng this weekend

(WXOW) - Ginseng is one of Wisconsin's top commodities.
This important root also can be given as a gift during the Chinese New Year.
Wisconsin's 75th Alice in Dairyland, Taylor Schaefer, joined Daybreak on Friday to show how people can use ginseng to honor the year of the rabbit.
Ginseng can be found in different supplements, tea, powder, and much more. Taylor also demonstrated how to use ginseng in a chopped citrus chicken salad.
The recipe calls for diced up chicken, orange slices, shaved almonds, ginseng powder, and other toppings you can add. The full recipe will be unveiled on ginsengboard.com later this year.
If you'd like to find more about ginseng or Alice in Dairyland, head to AliceinDairyland.com.