Celtic stories, entertainment come to La Crosse on St. Patrick's Day

(WXOW) - A celebration of Irish culture and heritage will be on display Friday at the Pump House Regional Arts Center in La Crosse.
The Bluff Country Tale Spinners will present 'Celtic Stories' for St. Patrick's Day.
Terry Visger joined Daybreak on Wednesday to highlight the upcoming show. She said this event will feature much more than just storytelling.
"We're so good with the stories and we love Irish stories but to add a little bit more to it this time seemed to be perfect for St. Patrick's Day, so we've got songs, dancing, and stories."
Dublin's Daughters will provide some music ahead of the show which kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
ClogJam will join the storytellers and other musicians during the night to show off their moves.
Visger said a raffle will be taking place at the show with the chance to win all sorts of Irish goodies.
Tickets are $15.
Find tickets and more information right here: Celtic Stories & Songs | Pump House Regional Arts Center (thepumphouse.org)