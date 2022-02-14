Chocolate-covered cheesecurds: how would Wisconsin celebrate Valentine's Day?

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Whether you love love or don't understand all the hype, this Valentine's Day you're probably not alone no matter what you think about the day.
An assortment of folks enjoying a brisk, 12-degree day in downtown La Crosse shared with WXOW News 19 their opinions on the holiday of hearts.
Claire, the youngest interviewee, says she likes Valentine's Day and that her favorite part is giving out the Valentine cards to friends. Her favorite candy is Ring Pops. She'd like to wish Noah a "Happy Valentime's Day!"
Todd says he loves Valentine's Day because he's in a great relationship. He couldn't say what his plans were because they were a surprise yet for his wife. He's not sure what Wisconsin's favorite Valentine's Day candy would be, but imagines it could be similar to his wife's favorite Valentine's treat, Wisconsin craft beer.
Happy Birthday to Kristy, who says Valentine's Day is okay, but since it's also her birthday she would much rather celebrate that instead. Either way, she's happy as long as she has chocolate!
Jonny does not like Valentine's Day and thinks "it's just too much." But his favorite candy are the caramel-filled chocolates, so he can still find something to enjoy from the day.
Brynn and Bentley both think they best part about Valentine's Day is the candy, but not conversation hearts! Bentley says "they're kind of too hard to chew." Brynn agrees and says they taste like chalk. Instead, they prefer something more tart. Bentley's favorite candy to get is Sour Patch Kids, and Brynn likes FunDip.
Brigitte and Leanne have opposing views on Valentine's Day, Brigitte absolutely loves it and credits her husband with giving the best gifts every year. Leanne says "I am the complete opposite! I think it's completely overhyped. I do not like Valentine's Day!"
Brigitte believes chocolate-covered cheese curds might be the way to go for Wisconsin's top Valentine's Day candy, while Leanne thought a little more inside the box, but still with a Wisconsin twist and said chocolate-covered cherries.
Dale and Katie were already out enjoying their Valentine's Day, and are recently engaged! Although they agreed the holiday is overhyped, they said this year it was made a little more special since they couldn't spend it together last year while Katie was in Texas for basic training. Imagining themselves in a RomCom film, they say their grand gesture to win each other back would be to buy Dale a car, Katie a horse, or maybe keep it simple with just a kiss.
Jeanet recommends everyone just embrace love in their own way, not simply romantic. If Wisconsin has a top candy, she thinks it would be some type of cheese, but would prefer any candy that includes chocolate, caramel, and almonds. As far as whether she likes Conversation Hearts, she shared she recently made a pancake modeled after the iconic candy. For those who don't like the original, this could be an option?
Alicia and Braden think Valentine's Day might be a little overhyped and commercialized, but believe everyone can celebrate however they want! Both say they love Conversation Hearts, "they taste like chalk but they have those cute little messages on them! Those are great!"
Braden's grand gesture if he were a RomCom character is quite elaborate, "Buy them a nice little number to get in, and then take them out to a nice dinner, and then come home and have flowers and a bottle of champagne for them." Alicia wishes more people like Braden needed to earn her forgiveness.