Co-op volunteers helps power up fellow dairy co-op in Nepal

SINDHUPALCHOK, Nepal (WXOW) - Farmers look out for one another, even if they're halfway across the globe.
In November, A group volunteers from Organic Valley traveled to Sindhupalchok, Nepal to provide a vital necessity for these fellow milk processors.
The farming cooperative, headquartered in Cashton, recognized that having consistent power is a luxury not every country can provide. So, they sent a team of 11 volunteers there for three weeks.
The group traveled over 7,000 miles to help install a renewable energy system for the Binjel Milk Producers Cooperative. Binjel collects milk from 514 Nepalese family farms.
"They were really excited about us being there," said David Whited-Ford who volunteered for the trip. "There was a parade. There was music all the way down to the village."
Once the team arrived, they immediately got started working with Gham Power, one of Nepal's main power companies. They also teamed up with GRID Alternatives, a nonprofit who helps provides clean energy like solar panels and training to communities all over the globe.
The solar panels the volunteers installed will provide clean energy. The back-up battery system will store up to three days of energy to save the milk that often times would be lost due to Nepal's spotty power grid.
With this technology, the co-op can hold milk at the right temperature until power is restored.
In the U.S., trucks bring milk to these facilities. In Nepal, people have to walk their supply to the co-op. The process may look different, but the end goal remains the same, creating fresh milk for people to drink.
"They're farmers just like our farmers, so it was just wild to experience that," said Whited-Ford.
A member of the Nepalese co-op told David that he thinks their processing facility will be able to double in size now with this new technology.
"I was just elated that the co-op [Organic Valley] decided to help another small co-op halfway around the world," said David Whited-Ford who volunteered on the trip. "I mean, that's one of our principles, cooperation amongst cooperatives."
As for future projects, Whited-Ford would like to see a team head down to Nicaragua to help install more sustainable energy for fellow milk processors.