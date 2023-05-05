 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Portions of Goose Island County Park begin
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Friday was 13.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.7 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Comedian Charlie Berens offers his fishing wisdom ahead of Wisconsin inland opener

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Saturday kicks off the traditional opening day for inland anglers in Wisconsin. 

On Friday, Comedian Charlie Berens shared some of his "wisdom" for folks to try out on the water. 

"It's not the bait you're slinging, it's the number of times you sling it," said Berens. "Whatever you're doing, do it a lot." 

The 'Manitowoc Minute' creator also said the fishing is the perfect time to get some stuff off your chest. 

"You could go see a therapist but there is nothing better than catching yourself a perch, walleye, bluegill, crappie, telling them your deepest darkest secrets then sending them back into the abyss," said Berens. 

The Coulee Region has plenty of places to try out fishing. Click here to find a spot near you. 

Fishing licenses are required. In Wisconsin kids aged 15 and under do not need a license. There are discounts available for active-duty military members as well as veterans. You can find a link for more info here.

Catch Berens in La Crosse for the La Crosse YMCA's 140th Birthday Celebration on Thursday, May 18. Find more information and tickets at La Crosse Area YMCA celebrating 140 years | Community | wxow.com

Have a story idea? Let us know here

