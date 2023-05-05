Comedian Charlie Berens offers his fishing wisdom ahead of Wisconsin inland opener

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Saturday kicks off the traditional opening day for inland anglers in Wisconsin.
On Friday, Comedian Charlie Berens shared some of his "wisdom" for folks to try out on the water.
"It's not the bait you're slinging, it's the number of times you sling it," said Berens. "Whatever you're doing, do it a lot."
The 'Manitowoc Minute' creator also said the fishing is the perfect time to get some stuff off your chest.
"You could go see a therapist but there is nothing better than catching yourself a perch, walleye, bluegill, crappie, telling them your deepest darkest secrets then sending them back into the abyss," said Berens.
The Coulee Region has plenty of places to try out fishing. Click here to find a spot near you.
Fishing licenses are required. In Wisconsin kids aged 15 and under do not need a license. There are discounts available for active-duty military members as well as veterans. You can find a link for more info here.
Catch Berens in La Crosse for the La Crosse YMCA's 140th Birthday Celebration on Thursday, May 18. Find more information and tickets at La Crosse Area YMCA celebrating 140 years | Community | wxow.com