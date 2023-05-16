Comedian Charlie Berens provides tips for attending La Crosse Area YMCA's 140th Birthday

(WXOW) - The La Crosse Area YMCA's 140th Birthday takes place Thursday, May 18 at the La Crosse Center.
The birthday bash features comedian and 'Manitowoc Minute' creator Charlie Berens who will serve as emcee.
The night promises many surprises including with the birthday cake.
"Now, 140 candles, that's going to be tricky part," said Berens. "I feel like there will have to be a fire marshal on standby just in case worst comes to worst but we'll figure that out."
He suggested everyone blow at once to get all of the candles out.
Attendees are asked to dress in vintage workout gear in honor of 140 years of healthy living.
Berens has some ideas or inspiration to try out for the big night.
"I've been trying to get my hands on some Packers Starter Jackets, so I feel like if I could get the wind breaker, the full wind breaker suit... I think I'll get a pass for it," said Berens.
He also recommends classics you might have in the back of your closet like a Packers shirt with paint stains on it, wind shorts, a headband, or a beer league shirt.
"People also worked out in jeans a lot back then," said Berens. "Chaffing wasn't much of a thing."
In order to have a good time, Berens recommends you have an Old Fashioned or Bloody Mary.
"140...by the time you're getting up there, you want to have your vegetables in your concoctions," said Berens.
