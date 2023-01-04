Comics, sports cards, coins, and more coming to Valley View Mall this month

(WXOW) - Collectors will have to mark their calendars for the weekend of January 13.
The La Crosse Area Sports Cards and Collectibles Show returns to the Valley View Mall.
Vendors from all over the Midwest will set up shop January 13 through the 15th, selling different cards, collectibles, memorabilia, and more. The events are free and open to all.
Buy, sell, trade, and appraise items or just browse around.
Head to the storefront near the JC Penny entrance. Signs will be set up to guide you there.
Dave Kish of DK Sports Cards joined Daybreak on Wednesday to talk about what folks can check out that weekend.
Vendors will also be bringing different packages for people to open on their social media accounts like TikTok.
A trade night will take place on Saturday at Badger Sports Shop at 336 2nd Ave S, Onalaska. This allows people to swap different cards, meet other collectors, and enjoy a more laidback evening.
To learn more about the hosts, click on DK Sports Cards or Badger Sports Shop.