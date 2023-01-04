 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Comics, sports cards, coins, and more coming to Valley View Mall this month

  • Updated
  • 0

(WXOW) - Collectors will have to mark their calendars for the weekend of January 13.

Sports cards, memorabilia come to Valley View Mall next weekend

The La Crosse Area Sports Cards and Collectibles Show returns to the Valley View Mall. 

Vendors from all over the Midwest will set up shop January 13 through the 15th, selling different cards, collectibles, memorabilia, and more. The events are free and open to all.

Buy, sell, trade, and appraise items or just browse around.

Head to the storefront near the JC Penny entrance. Signs will be set up to guide you there.

Dave Kish of DK Sports Cards joined Daybreak on Wednesday to talk about what folks can check out that weekend.

Vendors will also be bringing different packages for people to open on their social media accounts like TikTok. 

A trade night will take place on Saturday at Badger Sports Shop at 336 2nd Ave S, Onalaska. This allows people to swap different cards, meet other collectors, and enjoy a more laidback evening. 

To learn more about the hosts, click on DK Sports Cards or Badger Sports Shop.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you