Commonweal Theatre features entertaining twists and turns in "Deathtrap"

(WXOW) - A struggling playwright will do anything to get his career back on track, just about anything.
"Deathtrap" is now showing at the Commonweal Theatre.
The show follows Sidney Bruhl who is a washed-up playwright. He's now teaching a script writing class. A young protégé sends him script that will be a hit. Bruhl contemplates going the length to get his career back on track.
Actor Jeremy van Meter joined on Daybreak to talk about the show. Van Meter portrays the playwright, Sidney Bruhl, in the play.
"This place really matches the "Knives Out" qualities so it's more than a mystery thriller," said Van Meter. "It's a comedy, comedy thriller and it's actually the longest running comedy thriller in Broadway history."
The play, by Ira Levin, offers plenty of twists and laughs.
Van Meter describes it as pure, nonstop entertainment.
As an actor, he's trying to make sure the show is one to two steps ahead of the audience.
The show runs now through August 19.
Read more and find tickets right here: Deathtrap | Commonweal Theatre