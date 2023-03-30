Community organizations partner for events highlighting domestic and sexual violence awareness

(WXOW)-- Local community groups are partnering for numerous events to share an important message against sexual violence.
Blythe McConaughey, a Violence Prevention Officer at UW-La Crosse, and Tom Berkedal, the leader of LevelUP La Crosse, joined News 19 Daybreak to share details about two events open to the public.
They say there will be 7 events in total that will feature Janine Latus as the special speaker. Janine Latus is the best selling author of "If I Am Missing or Dead: a sister's story of love, murder and liberation."
Tom Berkedal says it's an immense honor for Latus to spend multiple days, going to numerous events in the La Crosse area.
"She travels around the world. She's spoken to universities, and the U.S. Navy... professional athletic teams."
They say her story is heart-breaking, but worth hearing and something that she shares to help others recognize the signs in their own lives and in the people around them.
"The focus of the event is to really highlight the strength and bravery of survivors of sexual assault and also their incredible resilience." says Blythe McConaughey. "We all have a responsibility to fight sexual assault. Even if we're not survivors we all have a role in preventing it."
Two of the events Latus will speak at are open to the public, but she will also be stopping at high schools in La Crosse.
LevelUP, the UW-La Crosse Violence Prevention department, and several other community partners will sponsor a “Take Back The Night” event on the UW-La Crosse Campus April 5. The event will begin at 7:00 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
LevelUP La Crosse will also hold a Call to Action event on Tuesday, April 4 at the Cargill Room at 332 Front St., La Crosse. This event is closed on the website to add your name, but you can contact Tom Berkedal by email at tomblevelup@gmail.com if you would still like to attend. That event begins at 8:00 a.m.
LevelUp La Crosse is an organization that was started by Berkedal and brought to La Crosse in 2018. Their mission is to engage men in the conversation and efforts to end domestic and sexual violence.
UW-La Crosse Violence Prevention department is a dedicated group for students and others to find confidential help on campus. You can find more information about their resources on their website.