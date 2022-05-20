Community shredding event coming up June 4 in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - People who have confidential documents they need to dispose of can do so at a free shredding event on June 4 in Onalaska.
Altra Federal Credit Union, Confidential Records, and La Crosse Area Crimestoppers are holding the event at Altra's Onalaska Operations Center at 1700 Oak Forest Drive. It runs from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. or until the shred trucks are full.
The event is open to members of the credit union and to the general public. Business or commercial shredding isn't accepted at this event.
Anyone wishing to shred documents can bring up to three grocery-sized bags or small boxes of paper items per vehicle. There isn't a need to remove staples, rubber bands, or paper clips.
The size limit is being adhered to due to limited capacity of the shred truck.
Items not allowed for shredding include food items, black butterfly clips, hanging file folders, 3-ring binders, hard drives, magnetic tapes, or any plastic items.
The shredding is contactless. Altra staff can take your items from your vehicle and place them inside the shred truck for those attending.
Also at the event, they are accepting donations to La Crosse Area Crimestoppers who can answer questions on staying safe in the community.