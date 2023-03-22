Community 'swab' events for "Be the Match"

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Every year, more than 12,000 patients turn to Be The Match for medical help. Now the community is being invited to local "swab" events to help find the right matches for people in need.
People ages 18 through 40 can attend the Be the Match registry for free. Organizers say that participants will be instructed to do so through their motile phones and will be given a cheek swab for their inner cheek. hey will join the registry through their mobile phone devices.
Registry members will only be called for further testing if they are identified as a potential match for a patient in need of a transplant.
Locations and times:
- March 22: 11am - 2pm at Mayo Clinic Health System Lang Conference Room
- March 22: 3:30pm - 6:30pm at Western Tech Wellness Center
- March 23: 11am - 2pm UW-La Crosse Student Union