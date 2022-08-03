Coulee Chordsmen preparing for 'Harmony Under the Stars'

(WXOW) - The La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen are gearing up for one of their marquee performances.
On Tuesday, August 9th, they'll host 'Harmony Under the Stars' at Riverside Park. The show begins at 7:00 p.m.
The Coulee Chordsmen will perform tunes such as "You've Got A Friend in Me" and the "Star-Spangled Banner."
It also features some special guests. The Coulee Classic Quartet will also perform on Tuesday night.
The concert is free but donations will be collected for The Good Fight Community Center. The organization helps teens and at-risk youth navigate life and grow into successful community leaders.