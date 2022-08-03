 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coulee Chordsmen preparing for 'Harmony Under the Stars'

  • 0

(WXOW) - The La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen are gearing up for one of their marquee performances.

La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen

On Tuesday, August 9th, they'll host 'Harmony Under the Stars' at Riverside Park. The show begins at 7:00 p.m. 

The Coulee Chordsmen will perform tunes such as "You've Got A Friend in Me" and the "Star-Spangled Banner." 

It also features some special guests. The Coulee Classic Quartet will also perform on Tuesday night.

The concert is free but donations will be collected for The Good Fight Community Center. The organization helps teens and at-risk youth navigate life and grow into successful community leaders. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you