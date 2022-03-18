Country star Brett Young ready to help La Crosse Loggers kick off season

(WXOW) - Country singer Brett Young will bring his sounds to to Copeland Park & Events Center this May to help the La Crosse Loggers kick off their 20th season.
Young has had seven No. 1 hits since his debut in 2016. He's known for his songs "In Case You Didn't Know," "You Didn't," and much more. The country artist brings a unique blend of West Coast meeting Southern sound.
General Manager Ben Kapanke said Young is the perfect artist to sing along with during the concert and that it's a great way to kick off the summer.
The concert takes place May 29th. For ticket information, visit www.copelandevents.com.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 18th at 8:00 a.m.