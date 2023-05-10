Craft & Artisan Show to help students with lunch debt

(WXOW) - On Saturday, over 30 different vendors will come together for a good cause.
The Spring Fling Craft & Artisan Show will take place at Journey Lutheran in Onalaska.
On Wednesday, Dave Pehl joined Daybreak to talk about the upcoming show.
"We really worked on getting unique creations so even if there are a couple jewelers, they're all going to be different in their own aspect," said Pehl.
Pehl, who has a knack for fundraising, says that they will be accepting donations at the event. In addition, vendors have stepped up to help out area students as well.
"All the vendor fees we are donating toward the Holmen School District negative lunch deficit to help pay down the accounts for people who may not be able to afford lunch," said Pehl.
Right now, Pehl says the debt is around $3,500.
In addition to the different booths, you can check out food trucks, a petting zoo, and a face painter during the day.
Journey Lutheran is located at 2703 Sand Lake Rd, Onalaska, WI, United States, Wisconsin.
Updated Vendor List:
David: Turners Ridge Wood Workz
Shelli Kult: Lemon Made Custom Shop
Billie Stevens: Wire-Wrapped Jewelry
Tracy Hagen: Quirky Squirrel Crafts
Stone Sister: Handcrafted Jewelry
Christine Walker: Sugar Scrubs
Dane Melby Tackle Triage LLC: Fishing
Audra Moline: AR Blossom Designs
Michelle Grandy: Home Decor
Mary Briggs: Purse, Bags, and Potholders
Nancy Schroeder: Door Signs, Towels, Tumblers, Blankets
Bonnie Malesker: Embroidery Designs
Jonas Schank: Honey/Bee Candles
Ley Wire: Crochet Items/Childrens Books
Julie Kemnitz: Fudge
Carol Paul: Famous Author
Melissa Gleason: Wreaths, Shirts, Tumblers
Judy Countryman: Table Runners
Danny Taylor: Scarfs, Blankets, Wood Items
Lisa Jambois: Pillows
Virginia Bulawa: Stain Glass
Kandy Grahmn Freeze Dry Candies
Sandy Hofschulte: Teddy Bear Mobile
Daves Pizza: Pizza Food Truck
Billie Erdman: Soups
Lisa Berg: Pens/Keychains/Epoxy Art
Debby Glinski: Gnomes
Steve Tischer: Wooden Bowls
Amanda Hamilton: Glass Art/Pens/Keychains
Tara Wateski: Pour Canvas Art
Wandering Sheep Beard
Jessica Ferrier: Kaleidoscope
Lindsey Blatz: Adalyn Grace Boutique
Jill Rogers: Handmade Bags
Alexandra Veglahn: Birdy's Bookstore
Jen Gaugosh: MaCrame