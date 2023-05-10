 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Craft & Artisan Show to help students with lunch debt

  • Updated
  • 0

(WXOW) - On Saturday, over 30 different vendors will come together for a good cause.

(WXOW) - On Saturday, over 30 different vendors will come together for a good cause.

Craft Fair

The Spring Fling Craft & Artisan Show will take place at Journey Lutheran in Onalaska. 

On Wednesday, Dave Pehl joined Daybreak to talk about the upcoming show. 

"We really worked on getting unique creations so even if there are a couple jewelers, they're all going to be different in their own aspect," said Pehl. 

Pehl, who has a knack for fundraising, says that they will be accepting donations at the event. In addition, vendors have stepped up to help out area students as well. 

"All the vendor fees we are donating toward the Holmen School District negative lunch deficit to help pay down the accounts for people who may not be able to afford lunch," said Pehl. 

Right now, Pehl says the debt is around $3,500. 

In addition to the different booths, you can check out food trucks, a petting zoo, and a face painter during the day. 

For more information, click here.

Journey Lutheran is located at 2703 Sand Lake Rd, Onalaska, WI, United States, Wisconsin. 

Updated Vendor List:

David: Turners Ridge Wood Workz

Shelli Kult: Lemon Made Custom Shop

Billie Stevens: Wire-Wrapped Jewelry

Tracy Hagen: Quirky Squirrel Crafts

Stone Sister: Handcrafted Jewelry

Christine Walker: Sugar Scrubs

Dane Melby Tackle Triage LLC: Fishing

Audra Moline: AR Blossom Designs

Michelle Grandy: Home Decor

Mary Briggs: Purse, Bags, and Potholders

Nancy Schroeder: Door Signs, Towels, Tumblers, Blankets

Bonnie Malesker: Embroidery Designs

Jonas Schank: Honey/Bee Candles

Ley Wire: Crochet Items/Childrens Books

Julie Kemnitz: Fudge

Carol Paul: Famous Author

Melissa Gleason: Wreaths, Shirts, Tumblers

Judy Countryman: Table Runners

Danny Taylor: Scarfs, Blankets, Wood Items

Lisa Jambois: Pillows

Virginia Bulawa: Stain Glass

Kandy Grahmn Freeze Dry Candies

Sandy Hofschulte: Teddy Bear Mobile

Daves Pizza: Pizza Food Truck

Billie Erdman: Soups

Lisa Berg: Pens/Keychains/Epoxy Art

Debby Glinski: Gnomes

Steve Tischer: Wooden Bowls

Amanda Hamilton: Glass Art/Pens/Keychains

Tara Wateski: Pour Canvas Art

Wandering Sheep Beard

Jessica Ferrier: Kaleidoscope

Lindsey Blatz: Adalyn Grace Boutique

Jill Rogers: Handmade Bags

Alexandra Veglahn: Birdy's Bookstore

Jen Gaugosh: MaCrame

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you