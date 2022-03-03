Craft some tasty St. Patrick's Day meals

(WXOW) - Prepare the perfect meal or appetizers to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Angie Horkan of Wisconsin Beef Council joined Daybreak on Thursday to highlight some unique recipes to help get into the spirit of the holiday.
Horkan discussed the different cuts of corned beef you can pick up at your local butcher shop or grocery store. The first cut was a flat. The other was a point which is more triangular.
The first recipe she highlighted was smoked corned beef brisket. Serve together with cabbage, red potatoes, and an onion. Horkan did mention that this recipe does take some time.
Sticking true to Wisconsin, the other recipe she demonstrated was beer puffs with corned beef filling. These fun little hand-held sliders are perfect with deli corned beef or leftover corned beef.
Find more recipes and ideas at www.beeftips.com.