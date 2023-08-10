Craft & Vendor Fair comes to Features Fieldhouse on Saturday

(WXOW) - Dozens of vendors will take over the new Features Fieldhouse on Saturday in West Salem.
An inaugural Craft & Vendor Fair runs from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the location on 220 County Highway M, West Salem.
Jenn Slusser from Features joined Daybreak to talk about what people can expect this weekend.
She says they're excited to welcome different craft, jewelry, clothing, fine art, and other unique vendors to the fieldhouse.
It's free to come by and check out the different booths. Jenn says over 30 vendors will set up shop.
She's excited to show off the many different uses of the fieldhouse as well.
"We advertise as more than a sports center, so really showing off the fieldhouse," said Slusser. "This is the first one like this in our area, and we really want to advertise that, yeah, we are all about sports, but we want to do entertainment, craft fairs, music, office parties, things like that."
See some of the vendors below! For more information, visit Features Fieldhouse or visit their Facebook Page: facebook.com/featuresfieldhouse