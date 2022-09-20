Cub Scout popcorn sales underway

(WXOW) - Cub Scouts will be heading door-to-door and setting up stations at local shopping centers to sell popcorn.
Now through October 30th, Cub Scouts in the Gateway Area Council will be selling a wide variety of popcorn.
On Tuesday morning, Beau Baganz and Mason Gronemus of Pack 77 in West Salem.
They tell News 19 that the classic 15 pack of microwavable butter popcorn has been the most popular so far.
Other flavors include the classic Yellow Popping Corn, Classic Caramel Corn, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeno Cheese, Kettle Corn, a Cheese Lovers Package, Chocolate Lovers package, and much more.
Places where you can find Cub Scouts selling popcorn are at Walmart, Festival Foods, and Sam's Club. Those areas include La Crosse, Onalaska, Tomah, Sparta, Mauston, and Holmen.
For more information, visit Gateway Area Council BSA (gatewayscouting.org)