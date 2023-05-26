Dementia Friendly Month begins with book discussion

(WXOW) - June begins Dementia Friendly Month.
The La Crosse County Aging Disability Resource Center has a number of events planned to spread awareness, provide resources, and engage the community when it comes to diseases like Alzheimer's.
On Thursday, June 7, a community book discussion comes to the La Crosse Library.
"Morningside Heights" by Joshua Henkin looks at a young woman who meets the love of her life. 30 years pass and things start changing. Her love finds out he has Alzheimer's.
The fiction story mimics what many families see in real life and includes some important lessons.
"It's real important to learn how to communicate and work with people..." said Lucey. "It's that thread of how people act, how does it affect the caregiver, how does it affect the family and of course how it affects the loved one."
Reading the book is not required to attend. Caregivers and their loved ones are encouraged to attend.
"When you've met one person with Alzheimer's, you've met just one person," said Lucey, who lost her husband to Alzheimer's. "Because, every journey they go through, every person is different, their lives are different, and how people interact with them is different."
Register by contacting the La Crosse Library at 608-789-7100 or email programteam@lacrosselibrary.org. A lunch will be provided if you register.
"Just come and listen because you learn from the rest of the people there about the story and about Alzheimer's and dementia."
See the whole list of events and read more by visiting Aging and Disability Resource Center of La Crosse County.