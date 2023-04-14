Director prepares for final UW-La Crosse show with "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels"

 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today over Portions of Central
and West-Central Wisconsin...

.Unseasonably warm, dry and breezy conditions will continue to
lead to critical fire weather conditions today across portions of
west-central into central Wisconsin. Very dry fine fuels will
promote quick ignitions and rapid spread of any fire that gets
started, making it difficult to control.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR PORTIONS OF WEST-
CENTRAL INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag
Warning for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from
11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau and Adams.

* TIMING...From 11 am through 8 pm today.

* WINDS...South around 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...
Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Pepin and
Goodhue zones.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Grant, Clayton
and Crawford Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From Monday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding begins to threaten homes in the
Shore Acres area. Water begins to impact homes and businesses
along La Fond Avenue and Bainbridge Street on French Island. Water
begins to go over the road at Copeland Park with some water into
the ball parks. Water is near the bottom of the Pettibone Beach
shelter and water is nearly over the road at Houska Park near the
wastewater treatment plant. Water also begins to spread into
Riverside Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.6 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Director prepares for final UW-La Crosse show with "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels"

  • Updated
"Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" comes to the UW-La Crosse Toland Theatre starting April 21. The show runs for two weekends, April 21-23 & 27-29.

(WXOW) - Director Mary Leonard will help put on one last performance at the UW-La Crosse Theatre & Dance Department. 





The comedic musical centers on two con men living on the French Riveria. 

Greg Parmeter joined Daybreak on Friday with a preview. 

"This is a fun musical," said Parmeter. "This is about two con men that get their comeuppance, and it's full of comedy, it's full of dance. It's full of all of those twists and turns."  

The performances will not only be a celebration of the student's work, but also the director, Mary Leonard

Leonard has been a staple of the UW-La Crosse Theatre & Dance Department for nearly 30 years. 

Mary Leonard

"We want anybody that's ever seen a show of hers, anyone who has ever had the opportunity to work with her to come out to the show to celebrate," said Parmeter. 

Parmeter is looking forward to having a packed Toland Theatre for her final shows on campus. 

"She has been an institution in our department and our university, and the number of lives that she has touched, the number of careers that she has helped create, the number of people she has helped form into fully functioning citizens of the world and decent human beings is... you cannot count it," said Parmeter. 

Tickets are available right here. 

