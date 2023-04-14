Director prepares for final UW-La Crosse show with "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels"

(WXOW) - Director Mary Leonard will help put on one last performance at the UW-La Crosse Theatre & Dance Department.
"Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" comes to the UW-La Crosse Toland Theatre starting April 21. The show runs for two weekends, April 21-23 & 27-29.
The comedic musical centers on two con men living on the French Riveria.
Greg Parmeter joined Daybreak on Friday with a preview.
"This is a fun musical," said Parmeter. "This is about two con men that get their comeuppance, and it's full of comedy, it's full of dance. It's full of all of those twists and turns."
The performances will not only be a celebration of the student's work, but also the director, Mary Leonard.
Leonard has been a staple of the UW-La Crosse Theatre & Dance Department for nearly 30 years.
"We want anybody that's ever seen a show of hers, anyone who has ever had the opportunity to work with her to come out to the show to celebrate," said Parmeter.
Parmeter is looking forward to having a packed Toland Theatre for her final shows on campus.
"She has been an institution in our department and our university, and the number of lives that she has touched, the number of careers that she has helped create, the number of people she has helped form into fully functioning citizens of the world and decent human beings is... you cannot count it," said Parmeter.
Tickets are available right here.