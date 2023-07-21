Disability Pride Fest returns for second year

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) -- The La Crosse area's Disability Action Network (D.A.N.) is back with the second annual Disability Pride Fest. The event is meant to celebrate the commemoration of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday July 22, people of all abilities are invited to Copeland Park to celebrate, advocate, and learn more about disability culture.
Nate Hundt of the Disability Action Network (D.A.N) Board stopped by Daybreak to share more about the community event, and says that the ADA is life changing for people living with a disability.
"That act is what provides equal access for individuals who experience barriers to mobility to our community. And that's a very important thing because we should all have equal access to our community."
Hundt adds, "Without that act there would be a lot of barriers for people not being able to get to their areas of employment, to get to their school, to experience their community in general."
The event will feature booths, presenters, recreational activities, and more for people of all abilities.
"It's a great time for people to come out, connect with our community and have some fun. People of all abilities can come and enjoy this event and learn more about what is available for people living with disabilities in our community."
Event schedule:
Panel Discussion - 11:00-12:00
Wheelchair Handball - 12:00-1:00
Resource Booths - 12:30-3:30
Boccia - 1:00-2:00
Bingo - 2:00-3:00
Music by Dan Eumurian - 3:00-4:00
Abilities in Harmony Mini Camp - 3:30-4:00
Abilities in Harmony Performance - 4:15-4:30
Music by Dan Eumurian - 4:30-5:00
Disability Action Network (D.A.N.) is a grassroots network aimed at creating a more inclusive environment by connecting people with disabilities and their support.