Dog falls down uncovered 30-foot well in Minnesota, then helps rescue himself

Weather Alert

...Slippery Conditions Possible This Evening... A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain is expected over the next several hours. Despite temperatures remaining near or above freezing, the rate of precipitation will allow a slushy accumulation of snow on the roadways. A few accidents have been reported in southeastern MN with area webcams showing a slushy accumulation on the roads. Precipitation will begin winding down after midnight. If traveling this evening, be prepared for slippery conditions.